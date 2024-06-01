1,755 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of ATKR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.15. 545,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,328. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average of $158.42. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 7.98%.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 15,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $2,745,325.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,506.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $1,144,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,505,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,659 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,486. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

