1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 26.9% in May

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Price Performance

BCOW stock remained flat at $7.30 during midday trading on Friday. 17,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

