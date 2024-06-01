1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Trading 2.4% Higher

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.50. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $73.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.69.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 1st Colonial Bancorp

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp stock. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:FCOB Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.67% of 1st Colonial Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts.

