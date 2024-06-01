21,073 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Purchased by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

FEZ stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 493,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.49. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

