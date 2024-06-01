2,290 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,210. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.40. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

