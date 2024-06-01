25,655 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,065,000 after purchasing an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,896,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,092,000. Finally, Intel Corp acquired a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,965,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down 0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 120.52. 9,110,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,892,747. Arm Holdings plc has a twelve month low of 46.50 and a twelve month high of 164.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 114.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of 98.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Barclays increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 93.48.

ARM Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

