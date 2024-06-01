25,800 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $86,494,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after buying an additional 1,047,811 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Etsy by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,920,000 after acquiring an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 710,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 367,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,228,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,845. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $102.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. B. Riley decreased their target price on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

