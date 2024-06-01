31,642 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,087,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,502,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 9,406,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,697. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

