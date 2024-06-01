329 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 915.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after acquiring an additional 705,771 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.41 on Friday, hitting $374.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,964. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

