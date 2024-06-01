3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $97.04 and last traded at $97.16. Approximately 1,210,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,600,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,585,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1,273.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,650,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,803,000 after buying an additional 2,010,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,986,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,459 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

