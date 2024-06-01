4,466 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,502,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,449,000 after purchasing an additional 47,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,051 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

NetApp Stock Up 3.4 %

NTAP stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 123.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

