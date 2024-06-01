4,500 Shares in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,831,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 667.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 181,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 70,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 670.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $65.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.34. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $89.39.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,764,568.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420. 12.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

