49,618 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 2.1% of Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

NYSE RY opened at $109.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $154.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

