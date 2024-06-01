7,756 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Dodds Wealth LLC

Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Dodds Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 121,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. 490,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,851. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $125.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

