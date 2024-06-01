88,800 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 88,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $54.09. 8,651,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,132. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

