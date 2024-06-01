9,514 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Purchased by Relative Value Partners Group LLC

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,659,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

