Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by Boulder Hill Capital Management LP

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $3,088,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE ANF traded down $5.60 on Friday, hitting $172.87. 3,379,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,045. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total value of $15,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,786 shares of company stock worth $64,340,812. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

