abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $210.26

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.26 ($2.69) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.72). abrdn Asian Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.67), with a volume of 175,089 shares changing hands.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 210.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of £337.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4,160.00 and a beta of 0.72.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. abrdn Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24,000.00%.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

