Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY) Short Interest Update

Accelleron Industries AG (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Accelleron Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Accelleron Industries stock opened at C$40.36 on Friday. Accelleron Industries has a one year low of C$23.04 and a one year high of C$41.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.92.

Get Accelleron Industries alerts:

Accelleron Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5627 per share. This is an increase from Accelleron Industries’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accelleron Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelleron Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.