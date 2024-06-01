Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRN. FMR LLC increased its position in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acelyrin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,237,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after buying an additional 81,633 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter worth about $10,227,000. Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,204,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Acelyrin by 21.7% during the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 714,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,378,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,729. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

