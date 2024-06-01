Achain Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,394.68 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Achain has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $11,394.68 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

