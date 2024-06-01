ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Director Haiping Dun Sells 19,239 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) Director Haiping Dun sold 19,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $435,378.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,350,686.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Haiping Dun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $343,200.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Haiping Dun sold 19,434 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $538,321.80.

On Friday, March 8th, Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $455,400.00.

Shares of ACMR opened at $21.60 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $34.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $152.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ACM Research by 1,197.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

