ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider David H. Wang Sells 86,090 Shares

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 86,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,947,355.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Performance

ACMR opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $34.40.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $152.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.00 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACMR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 399,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 473,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 186,754 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in ACM Research by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after buying an additional 1,229,839 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in ACM Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 350,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

