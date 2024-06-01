Adams Wealth Management Acquires 19,958 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,697,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 254,720 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $912,602.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,850.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 10,241 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $280,500.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,511 shares of company stock valued at $7,066,964. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $33.58. 3,762,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,440. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

HashiCorp Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

