Adams Wealth Management Buys Shares of 65,165 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 690,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

