Adams Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,904,000. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,136,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,884. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.