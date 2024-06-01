Adams Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,755. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

