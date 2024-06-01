Adams Wealth Management Has $21.15 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $529.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $535.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

