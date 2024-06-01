Adams Wealth Management Has $466,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. 601,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,626. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

