Adams Wealth Management Has $887,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Adams Wealth Management grew its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 1,028,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,094. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

