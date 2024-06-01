Adams Wealth Management Sells 134 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Adams Wealth Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock traded up $6.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The stock has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.80. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.