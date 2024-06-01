ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADCT. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADC Therapeutics news, CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

