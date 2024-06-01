Adero Partners LLC Acquires 12,886 Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 1.0% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned about 5.19% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $12,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFSI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 25,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,541. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $428.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.