Adero Partners LLC Acquires 3,133 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.44. 1,604,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,333. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $112.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.46.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.