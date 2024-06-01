Adero Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,603 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,724,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.05. 12,565,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,894. The firm has a market cap of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

