Adero Partners LLC Purchases 115,168 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,704,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,168 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 16.3% of Adero Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Adero Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $191,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

DUHP traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,035. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

