Adero Partners LLC Purchases 256 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 774.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.0% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.75.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $13.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $495.37. 6,694,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $489.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.37. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

