Adero Partners LLC Purchases 567 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,477. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

