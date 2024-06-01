Adero Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,092. The company has a market capitalization of $995.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.