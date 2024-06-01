Adero Partners LLC Sells 225 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Adero Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,995,287 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,848,000 after acquiring an additional 570,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,017,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,129,000 after purchasing an additional 130,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,968,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $687,936,000 after purchasing an additional 230,789 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,548,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,177. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

