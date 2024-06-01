Adero Partners LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Adero Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Adero Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adero Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,000,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 507,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 567,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,553. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

