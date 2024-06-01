Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

ADBE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,487,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $410.70 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.06. The firm has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

