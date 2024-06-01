ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Down 34.9% in May

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the April 30th total of 117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSE

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.