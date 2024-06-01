Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $112.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.72.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

