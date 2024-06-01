Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $203.48

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 203.48 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.77). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.76), with a volume of 303,955 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of £464.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 203.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

In related news, insider Eddie Johnson acquired 27,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,331.95). In other news, insider Eddie Johnson acquired 27,051 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £51,937.92 ($66,331.95). Also, insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.50), for a total value of £69,266.40 ($88,462.84). 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

