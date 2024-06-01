aelf Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $370.89 million and $4.16 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000962 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000549 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,722,507 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

