African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Financial Survey

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81% Grown Rogue International -1.70% -3.71% -1.67%

Risk & Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for African Agriculture and Grown Rogue International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares African Agriculture and Grown Rogue International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture $1.75 million 2.07 -$43.06 million N/A N/A Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.33 -$130,000.00 $0.01 71.07

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

