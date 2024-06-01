Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.19.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of A stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $155.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total value of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333 in the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

