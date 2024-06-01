Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Agora Stock Performance

Shares of API stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,258. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.

Get Agora alerts:

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agora

Agora Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in Agora by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 746,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 143,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.