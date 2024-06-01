Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of API stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,258. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Agora had a negative net margin of 57.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Agora, Inc operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.
