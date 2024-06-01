Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Short Interest Up 11.5% in May

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,471,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 245,728 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 674,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 149,164 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akoya Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,456. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $106.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 72.68% and a negative return on equity of 111.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

